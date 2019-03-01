In small gathering, Islamists say insult on Prophet sign of liberal rule

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi was among the 200 people gathered outside the National Mosque here today to protest against purported anti-Islam elements face of what they perceived as a concerted attempt to undermine Islam and the Malay identity. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― About 200 people gathered outside the National Mosque here today to protest against purported anti-Islam elements they claimed were flourishing under Pakatan Harapan.

Politicians and heads of several hardline Islamic groups said the demonstration was an act of self-defence in the face of what they perceived as a concerted attempt to undermine Islam and the Malay identity.

While they did not expressly state who these enemies were, their speeches appeared to refer to vocal minorities.

“If you go on Facebook now, you will find so much insult against Islam,” said a youth leader from Pembina, a conservative group.

“They are getting bolder...we must be firm and rise up to defend our faith.”

The crowd, mostly supporters and curious onlookers, responded with chants of “long live Islam” and “reject kufur”, or blasphemy in Arabic.

Among them were PAS vice president Datuk Ahmad Yakob and Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi.

