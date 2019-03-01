Home Ministry denies Indira’s daughter’s MyKid tampered, NRD demands apology from group

Indira Gandhi Action Team had alleged that Prasana Diksa's MyKid were changed. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, March 1 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin denied today that the MyKid identification number of M. Indira Gandhi’s daughter, Prasana Diksa, has been illegally tampered.

Responding to claims made by a group calling itself Indira Gandhi Action Team (Ingat) alleging Prasana’s MyKid were changed, Muhyiddin then labelled the accusations as untrue.

“Following the claims, I have instructed the National Registration Department (NRD) director-general to conduct an investigation and found out later this was not the case.

“No such thing. Her [MyKid] info is intact,” he told reporters when met at the Pakatan Harapan main operation centre here.

Muhyiddin added he would leave it up to the NRD director-general’s discretion to decide whether to take action against the NGO’s accusation or demand an apology.

This comes as the NRD demanded Ingat in a separate statement today to apologise for its slander, or it will initiate legal action against the group.

“Any amendment to any individual’s record can only be done based on the request of that individual or an eligible next of kin,” it said, denying the move alleged.

“All individual information are the government’s official record and confidential.

“Ingat’s baseless allegation that challenges the department’s integrity is seen as trying to tarnish the department’s image,” it added.

On February 23, Ingat had claimed this to be the case as Prasana’s record is not in the Education Ministry’s database.

Indira has won her nearly decade-long legal battle against her ex-husband’s move to unilaterally convert their three children to Islam, but is still to see her youngest daughter whom he abducted in 2009.

She has a High Court order compelling the police to recover Prasana Diksa who is now 10 years’ old, but the agency has yet to execute this successfully.