Health minister says Semenyih hospital up to finance minister

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks to reporters after the 2nd AMDI International Oncology and Medical Physics Symposium in George Town March 1, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 1 — The Health Ministry is ready to build a hospital in Semenyih if the Finance Ministry will fund this, said Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The minister said the ministry could plan out the construction of the medical facility in Semenyih but this was contingent of the Finance Ministry’s approval.

“It is not for us to decide if we can afford it or not, it is up to the Finance Ministry, we are ready to build it,” he said in a press conference after attending the second AMDI International Oncology and Medical Physics Symposium 2019.

He said the Health Ministry was capable of constructing facilities anywhere in the country.

However, he again stressed that it was not the ministry that decided if these could be built.

He said he is committed to fulfilling Pakatan Harapan’s aspirations and the coalition candidate’s promises for Semenyih.

“I want to help him as he is a part of PH so now it all depends on the Finance Ministry and opportunity cost, maybe the minister will give allocation for the hospital,” he said.

He added that since Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed said a hospital could be built, there should not be any obstacles.

“I am confident that we don’t have any issues in building a new hospital there so the mentri besar can find a location for it,” he said.

Dr Dzulkefly was responding to Dr Mahathir’s comments yesterday the government must deliver on candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali’s pledge if he is victorious tomorrow.

“If the minister refuses to do so, we can knock his head,” Dr Mahathir reportedly said.

Dr Dzulkefly previously said it was more suitable to build a health clinic in Semenyih, after Muhammad Aiman pledged to facilitate a new hospital in Semenyih during campaigning.