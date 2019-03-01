Finance minister: Study on impact of taking over other tolls ready in two to three months

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng says a study on the proposal to take over other toll concession companies throughout the country is expected to be completed in two to three months. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

CYBERJAYA, March 1 ― A study on the proposal to take over other toll concession companies throughout the country is expected to be completed in two to three months, says Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Lim said the study conducted with the cooperation of the Works Ministry would be carried in detail as the process to take over other toll companies is more complex compared to the four concessions under Gamuda Bhd (Gamuda).

“From the principal aspect, the takeover of concessions under Gamuda is easier to understand.

“From the financial architecture, we have to look at more details for other tolls nationwide,” he told a media conference after launching 2019 Revenue Day here today.

Explaining further, Lim said the takeover of four concessions is not as complicated as they are owned by only one company with all of them located intra-city.

“In this aspect, it is clear in terms of structure. Further more it is something proposed by them (the company) and here there are no elements of coercion as negotiations between the government and the company was conducted in a cordial and professional manner,” he said.

At the same time, Lim asked all parties including the media not carry out any speculations on the proposed take over of four highway concessions from Gamuda as the process was still going on.

“I do not want to discuss the issue as it involved the share price and other rates, let us resolve it in six months and reduce the side effects,” he said.

The government had earlier announced commencing negotiations with Gamuda to taker over four highway concessions in which the company held majority share.

The highways involved are Damansara Puchong Expressway (LDP), West KL Traffic Dispersal System (Sprint), Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas) and Smart Tunnel. ― Bernama