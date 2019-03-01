Court extends remand for two more suspects in Cambodian job scam

The remand extension application for a local man and woman both aged 35, was granted by Magistrate Mohd Shukri Mokhtar at the Magistrate's Court here today. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, March 1 ― The remand for two more suspects in the employment scam which resulted in 47 Malaysians being held in Cambodia has been extended by another three days until March 4.

The remand extension application for a local man and woman both aged 35, was granted by Magistrate Mohd Shukri Mokhtar at the Magistrate's Court here today.

Both suspects were picked up separately from Traffic Garden and Taman Chung Hua here last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the remand for the first suspect in the employment scam was extended by three days to March 3 at the Magistrate's Court here yesterday.

The remand order was made under Section 117 of the Criminal Code Procedure on Sunday to extend investigations on the man, 35, who was arrested at home on February 23.

To date, 23 victims of the scam comprising 18 men and five women had lodged their police reports on the case.

All 47 Malaysians including 40 from Sarawak who were released from Banteay Meanchey provincial prison, Cambodia returned to Malaysia on February 17. ― Bernama