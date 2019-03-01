Anwar meets Dr M to discuss living cost, digital economy

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during a meeting at the Al-Bukhari Foundation March 1, 2019. — Picture via Facebook/ Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a meeting Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Al-Bukhari Foundation today, in which the duo discussed living cost issues and the need to improve the country’s digital economy.

“Anwar made great use of the 30-minute meeting to exchange views and ideas with regards to the development of the country’s digital economy, and efforts to reduce the economic pressure faced by the people,” said a statement by his office.

“The Port Dickson MP had also shared his views on the the need to expand the digital economy aspect and inject a new dimension via the continuity of the Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC), visioned by Dr Mahathir.”

Both Dr Mahathir and Anwar had also discussed matters relating to current political climate, his office said.

This comes as Anwar was reported seeking the view of various parties in his preparation to succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the eighth prime minister.

Anwar was quoted saying he has been meeting with Dr Mahathir more frequently for discussions on the tasks of a prime minister, so as to achieve a balance when the transfer takes place.