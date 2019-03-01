AG wins nod for contempt proceedings against Najib’s lawyer, Shafee Abdullah

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah made the remarks over three money laundering charges the Attorney General’s Chambers initially filed against the former prime minister in the High Court in February. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas secured leave from the High Court today to cite lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah for contempt over remarks linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s criminal charges.

According to the Malaysiakini news portal, High Court judge Mohd Firuz Jaffril granted the AG’s application today.

Shafee made the remarks over three money laundering charges the Attorney General’s Chambers initially filed against the former prime minister in the High Court in February.

When it realised these should originate at the Sessions Court, the AG applied for a conditional discharge for Najib from the High Court, which was granted.

Shafee subsequently held a press conference to criticise Thomas over the unusual moves and suggested there was influence on the judge, witnesses, and fabrication of evidence.

Thomas also sought to jointly try the three charges with Najib’s case over the misappropriation of funds linked to former 1MDB subsidiary, SRC International.

However, Shafee successfully challenged this and was able to delay the start of the former PM’s trial as a result.