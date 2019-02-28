Uggah: More people should use digital payment systems

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has urged more people to make use of digital payment systems in line with the state government’s digital economy policy. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 28 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has urged more people to make use of digital payment systems in line with the state government’s digital economy policy.

He said visitors to the My Best Buy and Direct-From-Farm Sales Carnival organised by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) should make their purchases using QR Code scanning or cashless payment systems.

“Earlier, I paid for a purchase using QR Code at a stall and within seconds, the payment was received by the vendor.

“The availability of these (digital) payment methods can attract more youths (to the sales),” he told reporters after officiating the Sarawak MBB Direct-From-Farm programme in Petrajaya here today.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister, said 45 entrepreneurs took part in the two-day carnival which would serve to expand marketing opportunities and encourage the participation of youths in business. — Bernama