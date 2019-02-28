Sarawak Report mum on Anwar’s claim PAS paid to settle

Hadi had sued Rewcastle-Brown in 2017 over a report the preceding year alleging PAS leaders took RM90 million to support Umno and Barisan Nasional ahead of the GE14. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Sarawak Report’s Clare Rewcastle-Brown declined to comment on PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s assertion that Datuk Seri Hadi Awang paid RM1.4 million to end his defamation lawsuit against her.

The Briton pointed to the conditions of the settlement with the PAS president that prevented her from disclosing the details, according to The Star.

“I am not commenting on the settlement as that was the terms of the agreement, although I note that PAS leaders appear to be making comments on the settlement that are designed to create misleading impressions contrary to their own commitments,” she was quoted as saying.

Hadi had sued Rewcastle-Brown in 2017 over a report the preceding year alleging PAS leaders took RM90 million to support Umno and Barisan Nasional ahead of the 14th general election.

He inexplicably withdrew the lawsuit filed in London, UK, this year, prompting views that he was no longer disputing the accuracy of the report that remains on the Sarawak Report website.

Yesterday, Anwar claimed PAS paid Rewcastle-Brown RM1.4 million in order to terminate the suit Hadi had launched against her.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is still investigating PAS over the allegation it took RM90 million.

It called in PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan this morning, believed to be over the same matter.