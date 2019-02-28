Police: Skeletal remains found in drain in Muallim classified as murder

MUALLIM, Feb 28 — Police have classified the case of a human skeletal remains found in a drain near Jalan Besar Behrang Ulu towards Proton City here on Wednesday as murder.

District police chief Superintendent Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said initial investigation suggest the victim is a female believed to be aged between 16 and 30-years-old.

“Based on the degree of decomposition, the victim is believed to have been dead for more than 10 days.

“The victim was found lying face down. We could not determine the sex but we believed it is a woman based on the clothing found on the remains,” he said.

Police were informed of the gruesome find on Wednesday at about 4.32pm.

The area where the remains were found was a secluded spot. There is no nearby housing estate and there are no street lights.

Wan Kamarul Azran said police found a bottle of bleach some 36 metres from the body while the bottle cover was found 30 metres from the body.

“We also found a long sleeve red colour blouse with flower patterns and buttons and a black colour slack,” he said.

The remains was sent to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun mortuary in Ipoh for post-mortem where pathologist confirmed the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma.

Wan Kamarul Azran urged those with missing relatives to contact the nearest police station.