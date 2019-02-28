Police advise accusers of AG to surrender

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim advised those who accused Attorney General Tommy Thomas of being anti-Islam in messages circulated on social media to surrender themselves to assist the investigation. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ALOR SETAR, Feb 28 — The police today advised those who accused Attorney General Tommy Thomas of being anti-Islam in messages circulated on social media to surrender themselves to assist the investigation.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim also advised those who had shared the message on social media to surrender themselves as well.

“The case is under investigation and we will take action in accordance with the law against those who have made the accusation.

“We encourage these people to surrender. The police are conducting the investigation under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation,” he told reporters when asked for developments in the matter.

Two special officers of Thomas lodged a report on the matter on his behalf at the Putrajaya District Police headquarters at 3.15pm yesterday.

Earlier, Noor Rashid presented Jasa Pahlawan Negara medals to 300 police personnel at the Kedah Police headquarters here. Also present was Kedah Police chief Datuk Abd Rahim Jaafar. — Bernama