Papagomo to be charged in court over ‘fight’ with Syed Saddiq

Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris is to be charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Umno Youth exco Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris or better known as Papagomo will be charged at the Kajang Court today over an alleged assault incident involving Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Kajang deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdulllah in a statement tonight said that the 36-year-old Papagomo to be charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code for insulting modesty of a person by word or gesture and Section 323 of the same Law for voluntarily causing hurt.

“Previously, the complainant (Syed Saddiq) claimed to have been attacked by a group of Barisan Nasional supporters and assaulted by Papagomo,” he said.

Syed Saddiq, who is also Muar MP, claimed that he was assaulted by a group of opposition supporters as soon as he was leaving the nomination centre for the Semenyih state by-election at the Seri Cempaka Hall of the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKJ). — Bernama