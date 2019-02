PAS and Umno have been cooperating in by-elections since the 14th general election. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Feb 28 — The Negri Sembilan chapter of PAS said the party’s arrangement with Umno for the Semenyih by-election should extend to the Rantau poll here.

Acting state PAS commissioner Rafiei Mustapha also said acting Umno president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, was favourite to regain the seat he lost through an Election Court annulment.

“The best is for Umno candidate to contest in the seat and we will support them,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

However, he said his national leadership must still confirm if the party will stay out of the poll.

PAS and Umno have been cooperating in by-elections since the 14th general election.

This has grown to an informal arrangement where one does not compete if the other will.

The collaboration resulted in Umno’s Barisan Nasional regaining the Cameron Highlands federal seat last month and in stiff competition for Pakatan Harapan in the Semenyih poll due on Saturday.