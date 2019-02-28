Minister commends Cabinet colleague for taking back budget for Semenyih hall

Housing and Local Government minister Zuraida Kamaruddin says Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi did the right thing by withdrawing his RM80,000 allocation to repair a hall in Semenyih. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi did the right thing by withdrawing his RM80,000 allocation to repair a hall in Semenyih, Zuraida Kamaruddin said today.

The housing and local government minister said her Cabinet colleague had realised the funding could be mistaken for election bribery since his announcement was made during campaigning season for the Semenyih state by-election.

His prompt ackowledgement of the deed and subsequent withdrawal reflected the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s principle of owning up to and self-correction, The Star reported today.

“I think he was mindful of the rakyat, forgetting it is still the campaigning period. He realised it and was quick to make amends,” Zuraida was quoted saying on the campaign trail at Kampung Baru Semenyih with PH candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali.

She also indicated that the fund for the hall’s repair would be given out after the election, contrary to claims that the money will not disbursed any more.

Yesterday Mohammadin said the allocation from the Prime Minister’s Department's Implementation Coordination Unit, would go to the upkeep of the Dewan Md Silin Hall in Beranang, where the local handicraft-making community can hold its activities there.

Shortly afterwards, he said he was withdrawing the allocation as it could be perceived as an enticement and an election offence.