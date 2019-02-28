Malaysian policeman caught trying to smuggle pangolins into Thailand

A man holds a pangolin at a wild animal rescue centre in Cuc Phuong, outside Hanoi, September 12, 2016. A Malaysian policeman was detained when he allegedly attempted to smuggle 47 pangolins into Thailand. — Reuters pic

SONGKLA, Feb 28 — A Malaysian policeman was detained when he allegedly attempted to smuggle 47 pangolins worth more than 1 million Baht (about RM128,000) to Thailand.

Sadao customs chief Siripong Wuttinam said the 27-year-old man was stopped for check upon arrival at the Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex early today.

Upon checking the car, the officers found a number of sacks containing live pangolins hidden under the bonnet.

When arrested, the man failed to produce any documents and admitted that the animals, which were procured in Alor Setar, Kedah, would be sold in Sadao town before being exported to China.

He said the man would be charged in the Nathavi Court here, tomorrow. — Bernama