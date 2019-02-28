Johor DoE lauds effort for environment NGOs to work together

Johor Department of Environment (DoE) environment fellow Khairuddin A. Rahim (holding plaque, left) and Johor DoE director Datuk Mohammad Ezzani Mat Salleh during an environment seminar attended by several NGOs in Johor Baru. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 28 — The Johor Department of Environment (DoE) welcomes the cooperation of environment and conservation non-governmental organisations (NGO) in an effort to increase awareness on related issues.

Its director Datuk Mohammad Ezzani Mat Salleh said Johor DoE has already started engaging with several of the state’s environment NGOs in order to establish a close working relationship.

“For us, such engagements with NGOs are important where information on environment-related issues can be channelled to us for investigation and action.

“We welcome such information or complaints where pro-active efforts such as joint action between us and the NGOs can be established for the benefit of all parties,” said Mohammad Ezzani to the Malay Mail here today.

He was commenting on the recent resolution where the state’s environment NGOs are encouraged to form an umbrella body and cooperate with the Johor DoE to tackle environmental-related issues in the state.

Mohammad Ezzani said NGO’s play an important role in society and can assist DoE in tackling indiscriminate pollution and activities that harm the environment.

He said the NGOs can also act as the ‘eyes and ears’ for the Johor DoE where joint enforcement can take place to investigate the complaint based on the information.

“A good example can be where the Johor DoE can conduct a joint visit to a factory that is alleged to be releasing affluents in a river based on the NGO’s information.

“We will then investigate and prosecute according to the law,” said Mohammad Ezzani, adding that it was a ‘win-win’ arrangement for all.

Mohammad Ezzani said that the state-wide initiative is ongoing where the department will continue to initiate engagements with related NGOs every three months.

He said the department will work together with several other NGO’s and environmental activists to further strengthen cooperation.

Meanwhile, DoE’s Johor environment fellow Khairuddin A. Rahim expressed his wish for NGOs and the Johor DoE to work together to establish an environmental umbrella body.

He said raising public awareness on the importance of environmental care and preservation was important.

“The working relationship between NGOs and departments involved in the environment need to be strengthened with transparent planning and also implementation,” said Khairuddin, who is also the Senggarang assemblyman.

It is estimated that Johor has more than 200 environment, conservation and nature related NGOs and unofficial groupings.