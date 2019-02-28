Guan Eng: New RON95 ceiling won’t break the bank

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters after handing over a cheque of RM5 million to the Restu Foundation in Putrajaya February 28, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — The government can afford to maintain the new maximum price for RON95 petrol, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said previous cost-saving measures meant Putrajaya has funds to intervene for when the price exceeds the RM2.08/litre ceiling.

“I feel that we can afford (this) because if we see our performance so far, we managed to have some savings,” he said in a press conference after handing over a cheque of RM5 million to the Restu Foundation here today.

However, Lim said this would ultimately depend on the global oil price.

When asked whether there is a need for a supplementary budget for the subsidy, Lim said it was not necessary.

Lim also explained that there are other aids such as the budget for the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) within the government’s financial capabilities.

“When the government announced the BSH aid to families for RM300, RM100 for bachelors and another RM100 for university students, all this came from savings that we are expected to get.

“So with such savings, we will definitely share with the rakyat,” he said.

When asked whether BSH aid would be increased in the future, Lim said it depends on the government financial health then.

“There may be other needs. This, we have to see on our capabilities. If the fuel prices go up, it will be more burdensome.

“I do not want to make any predictions. Let’s wait for the end of the year,” he said.