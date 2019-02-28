Find ways to develop Malay reserve land, says DPM

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters after visiting the Mahmudah care centre in Semenyih February 23, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Feb 28 — The decreasing size of Malay reserve land which is taken for development and often not replaced with land of equal size or value are among the issues which impact seriously on its position currently.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said worse still is when the land which was named ‘reserve’ for the well-being of the Malays are often administered as idle land or low-value land which adversely affects the market value of the very valuable property.

This simultaneously, she says, makes the property, which should be very beneficial, becoming idle and abandoned without an apt and just market price.

“(As such), we must ensure the future of Malay Reserve Land is guaranteed. In the pursuit of development, land in our country will become more limited, and when this happens, Malay Reserve Land will become very valuable.

‘’We must find a way to allow development on Malay Reserve Land without affecting the sovereignty of the land. This is where your input as experts in this field is very important for the government to formulate policies for the future of Malay Reserve Land,’’ she said.

Her speech text was read by her adviser, Dr Mohamad Salmi Mohd Sohod who represented her to close the 2019 Malay Reserve Land Convention at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) here, today.

Also present at the one-day convention were UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Azraai Kassim and the Chair Holder of the Institutions of Malay Kings Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Zainal Kling.

Commenting further, Dr Wan Azizah said the National Land Council (NLC) she chairs can discuss with the federal and state governments and numerous departments and other bodies, among which are the National Finance Council, to formulate a policy which can develop and control the usage of land nationwide.

This matter, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, is in line with Article 91 (5) of the Federal Constitution.

‘’Whether for purpose of mining, agriculture, forestry or any other purposes, NLC formulates policies based on the related laws.

“In this manner, the federal government and the state governments can co-ordinate numerous apt approaches and policies for all needs and uses,’’ she said.

Dr Wan Azizah also draws attention, that in the time the government is thinking of the issues of Malay Reserve Land and ways to overcome them, all Malays too have a personal role and responsibility in tackling the issue of land ownership in general in the country.

She said the matter must not only be looked at from the perspective of Malay ownership over the Malay reserve land, but also the land which does not have the status of Malay Reserve.

“We also have to ask ourselves, do we place more importance on short term returns by selling our land only after a price hike of 20 to 30 per cent after several years, compared to keeping them for our off-springs?

‘’When the government takes over land which does not have the Malay Reserve status for development and we are paid compensation, do we use the compensation to buy a big car, tour abroad and such, and not use the compensation to buy land to replace the land which had been taken over?

‘’I am also told that there are many from among the Malays who like to refinance their houses resulting in the amount of refinancing going up again. Consequently, they normally will not be able to afford to settle their housing loans when they retire,’’ she said.

In this matter, the Deputy Prime Minister said the role of bankers is needed to advise their respective clients.

‘’It is also the role of the experts to formulate and give exposure to the Malays to plan their personal finance, specifically in property investment plans to empower property ownership among the Malays,’’ she said. — Bernama