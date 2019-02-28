Finance Ministry allocates RM5m to print, distribute Quran

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng handed over a cheque for RM5 million to Restu Foundation for the management of the printing and distribution of the Quran by the Nasyrul Quran Complex here. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — The Finance Ministry today handed over a RM5 million allocation to Restu Foundation for the management of the printing and distribution of the Quran by the Nasyrul Quran Complex here.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng handed over a cheque for the amount to Restu Foundation chairman Datuk Abdul Latiff Mirasa at the complex which is located at Presint 14 here. It was also witnessed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

Lim, in his speech, said the contribution, which was for use this year, to the institution was a commitment of the Pakatan Harapan government in line with the position of Islam as the official religion of the federation.

“It is hoped that the allocation can support the operations of Nasyrul Quran for 2019 in its aim to print 500,000 copies of the Malaysian Mushaf Quran this year,” he said.

Mujahid said the allocation would smoothen the operations of the Nasyrul Quran, to simultaneously print and distribute the Malaysian Mushaf Quran which was in high demand in the world.

“It indirectly will ensure that the manuscript which was hand-copied with a variety based on local Islamic art will become a national landmark in the effort to distribute the Quran and promote the religion,” he said.

Built at a cost of RM60 million, Nasyrul Quran is the second-biggest Quran printing complex in the world. It started printing and binding operations on June 2017. — Bernama