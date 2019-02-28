Federal Court dismisses Husam’s bid for leave to appeal

The Federal Court today dismissed Datuk Husam Musa’s application for leave to appeal relating to his bid for an interlocutory injunction over access to Wisma Tok Guru building pending disposal of two lawsuits. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — The Federal Court today dismissed Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-president Datuk Husam Musa’s application for leave to appeal relating to his bid for an interlocutory injunction over access to Wisma Tok Guru building pending disposal of two lawsuits.

A three-man bench comprising Justices Tan Sri Ramly Ali, Datuk Alizatul Khair Osman Khairuddin and Datuk Rohana Yusuf dismissed the application with costs of RM20,000.

Husam, applied for leave to appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision in affirming the High Court’s dismissal of his bid for interlocutory injunction to prevent any quarters from accessing the Wisma Tok Guru building in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, until the ownership status of the building had been determined by the court.

He sought the injunction order pending disposal of two suits at the Kota Bharu High Court.

The dispute arose when the land which belonged to former Salor assemblyman, the late Ahmad Rosli Ibrahim, was sold to Mohd Yasin Yusoff, who is also Kelantan PAS executive secretary, for RM700,000. Rosli had named his wife as the beneficiary.

Husam, who is also former Salor Assemblyman, claimed that the original owner of the land had allowed him to set up his service centre.

He filed an originating summons against PAS seeking a declaration that he has the right to occupy the land after the transfer of ownership.

Mohd Yasin also filed a suit against Husam ordering him to vacate the premises.

A team of lawyers led by Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram acted for Husam while Mohd Yasin was represented by a team of lawyers led by Tun Salleh Abbas. — Bernama