Fahmi denies it was Anwar’s voice in viral video recording

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil to Malay Mail at the Lembah Pantai Service Centre in Kuala Lumpur January 18, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil has rubbished a video recording making rounds on social media, implicating party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a phone conversation.

Utusan Malaysia quoted the Lembah Pantai MP who was responding to the claims after the video that was uploaded on Twitter by user @mahazalimreturn, garnered over 3,100 views.

DENGAR SEGERA Confirm @anwaribrahim tahu kesialan @chedetofficial Mahathir dan pengkhianatan @AzminAli Masa utk bertindak - berambus ko Azmin -pegilah join Bersatu @PPBMofficial - DSAI dan reformis segera bertindak pic.twitter.com/8pbkDq9lDa — mahazalimreturn (@mahazalimreturn) 27 February 2019

“This is not the voice of Anwar, the grammar and pronunciation especially for several words differ too much and the speech is too hurried,” Fahmi was quoted saying in the report.

The video recording showed a handphone screen on loudspeaker mode, supposedly with Anwar, with the words “DSAI” on the screen, initials to Anwar’s name.

The supposed voice of Anwar is heard saying how disappointed he was in “Mahathir’s move”, a reference believed to be over Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s move to introduce his party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) into Sabah recently.

The conversation allegedly brought it names like Bersatu president Tan Muhyiddin Yassin, where Anwar supposedly said, “Recently, I’ve spoken to Muhyiddin also, I told him, it was not done right, Mahathir did not do it the right way.”

Instructions to gather “networks” were then relayed over the phone call, with the caller asking the receiving end to preempt him on Mahathir’s future “moves”.

“You have to see from inside, what is Mahathir’s move; you have to tell me quick.

“When you tell me late, it makes it hard for me to work,” the recording transcribe reads.

The caller is also heard being told to contact PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli, to “do something” in the near future.

“Azmin is confirmed for sure, I am telling; now the 22 parliament with him, we have to take it back,” said the caller, believed to be referring to PPBM’s 22 MPs.

“If we don’t take, I’m telling you it will make it hard for us to work.

“So this March, you have to really check in March, you have to say something to Rafizi, have to do something,” he purportedly said.

It is unclear why the name Azmin, believed to referring to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, was mentioned.