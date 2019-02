Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim speaks to reporters after conducting a walkabout at Cheras Leisure Mall in Kuala Lumpur January 23, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Two men wanted for a drug-related case were arrested today after they rammed their car into a police multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and other motorists while trying to escape the police on Jalan Gombak here.

City Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim in a statement here said the duo, aged 33 and 37, were travelling in a grey Proton Persona when they police in the MPV ordered them to pull over.

Refusing to adhere to the order, he said the suspect rammed into the police vehicle before speeding recklessly away as the police gave chase.

“During the chase, the duo’s car also rammed into a motorcyclist and five other vehicles before driving in reverse to Kampung Lee Kong Cheng and knocking the police vehicle again.

“When they arrived at a dead end, the suspects repeatedly rammed into the police MPV in their bid to escape, prompting the police to fire a warning shot into the air and at their tyres to stop them from hitting the policemen and the MPV, before both of them were apprehended,” the statement said.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 186 of the same Code for obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions. — AFP