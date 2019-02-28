Dr M: Some in Pakatan govt still acting like Opposition

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that there are still ministers within Pakatan Harapan who are still acting like they are still with the Opposition and with a socialist mindset. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — Despite Pakatan Harapan (PH) becoming the federal government, there are still some within the coalition who are still acting like they are still with the Opposition and with a socialist mindset, says Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In his speech at the opening of the Johor’s government discussion session with federal lawmakers, Dr Mahathir said that such mentality will not bode well, as the PH government has to also make sure the business community are given a platform to succeed, for the wellbeing of the nation.

“Within the government meanwhile, there are those who for 60 years were the Opposition, and now they have become the government, but the Opposition traits still continues.

“Sometimes the Opposition act like socialists, and they view traders as capitalists who need to be controlled because they say capitalists are bad.

“However, when we become the government, we cannot still criticise this capitalist system, because it is this system that enriches our country and our state,” Dr Mahathir said.

He pointed out that it is the business community that invests in the country, and starts industries which provide job opportunities for the people and pay a lot in taxes.

He urged the federal and state administration to instead treat the business group as friends and help them to succeed.

MORE TO COME