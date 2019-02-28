DAP MP dares Hadi to sue Anwar, open books over RM90m claim

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng speaks during a press conference at the DAP office in Kepong January 9, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng challenged PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and his party leaders to allow their domestic and foreign personal bank accounts be examined by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He also said Hadi should sue PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim unless the latter’s claim that the PAS president paid Sarawak Report editor Claire Rewcastle-Brown RM1.4 million to settle his civil suit was true.

“Hadi only has these two options. Either bring Anwar to court or be exposed when the time comes. Once exposed, PAS’ credibility as a political party will go to the dogs as its present leadership has failed to uphold any good values,” said Lim in a statement.

He said the Islamic world was still shocked to hear PAS leaders say it is acceptable to lie, even to its own grassroots supporters.

“This makes us wonder if they would lie even in their declaration of assets. Each time a word is uttered by these PAS leaders, it would raise eyebrows,” Lim said.

He said even before Anwar made his revelation, there was suspicion that the RM90 million PAS leaders were allegedly paid to support Umno and Barisan Nasional was channelled to non-official accounts.

The MACC previously said it has not found evidence of the funds in the party’s accounts.

“Instead, it could have gone into the individual leaders’ personal accounts and that of their proxies, allowing them to lavish on expensive automobiles and big bungalows,” Lim said.

Lim also challenged the implicated PAS leaders to publicly declare their assets and those of their close family if they have nothing to hide.

The MACC called in PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan for an interview today, believed to be over the RM90 million allegation.

Hadi had sued Sarawak Report’s Clare Rewcastle-Brown in London, UK, over the accusation but inexplicably withdrew his lawsuit earlier this year.

Anwar alleged yesterday Hadi had to pay off Rewcastle-Brown in order to settle the suit.