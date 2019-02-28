Court charges three foreign nationals with human trafficking

SEREMBAN, Feb 28 ― Three Indonesian nationals were charged in the Sessions Court here today with human trafficking.

However, no plea was recorded from Dody Junaidi, 40, Marianum Amran, 43, and Hendra Syahputra, 36.

They were jointly charged with trafficking an Indonesian migrant at a petrol station at Batu 7, Jalan Pantai, Telok Kemang, Port Dickson, at 11.15am last January 30.

Judge Madihah Harullah set March 28 for mention for submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhafizah Harun prosecuted. ― Bernama