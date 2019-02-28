Coroner postpones hearing in Adib’s inquest due to lawyer’s absence

Adib died following riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Subang Jaya last November. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SHAH ALAM, Feb 28 — The ongoing inquest into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the Coroner’s Court here has been postponed until tomorrow due to the absence of a lawyer representing the Housing and Local Government Ministry and the Fire and Rescue Department.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad Mansor made the decision to resume hearing at 10.30am tomorrow.

The lawyer for Adib’s family, Kamaruzaman A. Wahab told the coroner that Syazlin Mansor, the counsel for the ministry and the fire department, was unwell due to a migraine.

“Considering Ms Syazlin is the only one representing the ministry and the fire department for reasons unavoidable, proceedings will have to be postponed,” said Rofiah.

Government lawyer Hamdan Hamzah presented no objections to the postponement.

The 19th and 20th witnesses were supposed to testify today.

Fireman Adib died following riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Subang Jaya last November.