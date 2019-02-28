Anwar has proof of RM1.4m payment to Sarawak Report? PAS says will disprove claim

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said PAS will soon prove the claims of it paying RM1.4 million to Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown as an out-of-court settlement as nothing more than hearsay. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — PAS has said it will soon prove the claims of it paying RM1.4 million to Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown as an out-of-court settlement as nothing more than hearsay, said secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

Malaysiakini reported him as saying that PAS will soon hold a press conference to address the matter.

“We have all the documents and will reveal everything, He said he checked with the London courts,” Takiyuddin told the press outside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya.

He was referring to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who made the bold claim yesterday afternoon and later explained it further in the evening during an event at Semenyih for the ongoing by-election.

“I will show that we did not pay, based on documents,” Takiyuddin said, in dismissing Anwar’s allegation.

He added if the Port Dickson MP has bank statements to prove his claim, it should be made public.

“In my previous statement I said we have already handed in PAS’ bank statements from January 2015 to December last year to MACC,” Takiyuddin said.

Party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang initiated a civil suit against Rewcastle-Brown and the Sarawak Report due to an article from 2016 which claimed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak provided RM90 million to its leadership, for their support in the 14th general election.

However in February 13, he said both sides have agreed to settle the suit on confidential conditions. When contacted, Rewcastle-Brown declined to comment.