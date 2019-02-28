AG: Tribunal not ‘court of law’, not accountable to technical rules

Attorney General Tommy Thomas (left) speaks during a tribunal hearing on the misconduct of former Election Commissioners at the Asian International Arbitration Centre in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Unlike a court of law, a tribunal has a certain flexibility that gives it a certain freedom in conflict resolution though its findings may be deemed academic, Attorney General Tommy Thomas said today.

He was weighing in on the set of a special tribunal seeking the removal of six former Election Commission (EC) members instead of accepting their resignations.

“I must emphasise we are not the court of law. We are a tribunal where all cases must be taken against the background.

“When the five members deliberate, they must remember they are not judges or former judges, but a tribunal. You have to be far more open and not account to technical rules,” he said before the panel at the Asian International Arbitration Centre here.

Thomas had today said the Federal Constitution does not state how a tribunal functions, as opposed to the setting up of a Royal Commission.

During its maiden hearing on January 28, the findings of the tribunal was said to be academic, as the six former EC members resigned before the five-member panel was set up.

