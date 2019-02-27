With clock ticking, Pakatan Semenyih hopeful finally launches personal manifesto

Pakatan Harapan candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali said the manifesto with its five cores would bring forward the PH agenda to help the rakyat of Semenyih with their daily lives. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 27 — With just days before polling day, Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Semenyih candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali finally launched his personal manifesto last night.

The manifesto receiving support from none other than Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

He said the manifesto with its five cores would bring forward the PH agenda to help the rakyat of Semenyih with their daily lives.

“Throughout the week Semenyih has become very popular (in the news) with many stories circulating about me. But if we seek out one’s mistakes we will find a 1,000, and if we look for one’s good we will find truth,” Aiman said during the launch of the Aiman4Semenyih agenda at the Bandar Rincing Apartments.

Before a crowd of some 150 people, he said the five cores include “Sustainable Semenyih”, which is aimed at preserving and protecting the constituency’s ecosystem from environmental damage.

“The second core is Safe Semenyih, which is meant to strengthen ties between neighbourhood watches (ikatan desa) in an effort to reduce local instances of crime.

“The third is Developed Semenyih, to ensure the the local economy remains stimulated for the benefit of the rakyat,” Aiman said.

The fourth core is “Healthy Semenyih”, where he pledged to improve existing clinics and bring in more smart mobile clinics to provide the highest possible healthcare for its residents.

“The fifth and final is ‘Connected Semenyih’, where I will work to improve the frequency of the Selangor SMART Bus service throughout the area, as well as upgrading existing taxi terminals,” Aiman said, adding he intends to begin implementing his personal manifesto as soon as possible, should he win the by-election.

When asked later if his announcement of the manifesto came a bit too late with the polling day on Saturday, he said he does not think so.

“We decided to announce it today, after I held a lengthy discussion with the Mentri Besar on what to include in the five cores. As it is we are still discussing how to smooth things out.

“I believe it will fulfil the needs of Semenyih’s people, be it those in the rural areas or in the towns. Most of its aims are based on my experiences on the ground helping out (late Semenyih assemblyman) Bakhtiar,” Aiman said.

Amirudin on his part said Aiman’s personal manifesto is in line with the state government’s own initiatives.

“The agenda has just only been released, so we will need to evaluate it in further detail. But Semenyih has always been in the government’s view, such as the Selangor SMART Bus service which we mean to extend.

“Other things for consideration include the flood mitigation projects which have been in place since 2016, which is an ongoing process. We also view the influx of foreigners into Semenyih and the wider Selangor seriously,” he said.

Another issue Amirudin said he wanted to tackle is the gazetting of Semenyih’s Orang Asli’s foraging and living areas.

“Currently some of it is overlapping with developers’ lands. The state government is willing to pay up to RM148 million in compensation and to provide housing for them,” he said.