Sarawak MTUC tells PBB man to withdraw remarks

MTUC secretary Andrew Lo told PBB information chief Datuk Idris Buang (pic) to withdraw his allegation against him and its president. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Feb 27 — Sarawak Malaysian Trades Union (MTUC) secretary Andrew Lo told Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) information chief Datuk Idris Buang to withdraw his allegation against him and its president.

Idris previously said Lo and Mohammed Ibrahim lied.

Lo said they wanted a retraction and apology.

“Sarawak MTUC has deemed Idris’ statement as defamatory, malicious and insulting, calculated to reduce and damage our estimation and reputation,” he said.

He said the group was open to criticism but would not tolerate defamation. He said Idris failed to verify his information.

Lo said all his statements reflect the stance of Sarawak MTUC, which was confirmed by Mohammed in his statement.

Muara Tuang assemblyman Idris allegedly made the remarks in a report carried by Dayak Daily, an online news portal, in response to Lo’s call for the state government to prioritise creating jobs for local youths.

Lo claimed that the arrest and detention of 40 Sarawakians in Cambodia last year would not have happened had there been decent jobs for them.