Project manager pleads not guilty to making false claims of more than RM415,000

ALOR SETAR, Feb 27 — A project manager pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge with submitting false claims of more than RM415,000 to the Kedah Drainage and Irrigation Department in 2016.

Abdullah Hassan, 57, was charged with making the false claims for tender work in flood mitigation projects, such as upgrading of Sungai Tanjung Pauh and Anak Bukit and canals in the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada).

The offence was allegedly committed at the office of the Kedah Drainage and Irrigation Department, Sultan Abdul Halim Building, Jalan Sultan Badlishah here between July and September 2016.

The charge was framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine , or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Syahrul Khuzaini Amiruddin, who prosecuted, proposed bail at RM50,000.

However, lawyer Abdul Rahim Mohamad, representing Abdullah, requested for a lower bail, saying that his client had to support four wives, all not working, and 10 children, four of them schooling.

Judge Murtazadi Amran then set bail at RM25,000 in one surety and ordered Abdullah to surrender his passport to the court.

He also fixed April 1 for mention.

Abdullah, from Permatang Pauh in Penang, post the bail. — Bernama