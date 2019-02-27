Police record statement from judge over alleged judicial misconduct

two police officers recorded the statement from Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer for one hour and 15 minutes in his chambers at the Palace of Justice. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — Police officers from Bukit Aman today recorded a statement from Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer over his 63-page affidavit containing allegations of judicial interference.

Hamid Sultan’s lawyer, Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, said the judge maintained the stand as stated in his affidavit that he was ready to cooperate and give full details to the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) that will look into the matter.

He said two police officers recorded the statement from Hamid Sultan for one hour and 15 minutes in his chambers at the Palace of Justice.

Mohamed Haniff said he and lawyer Datuk Joy W. Appukuttan were present at the session with the police.

“Basically, their investigation was on the police report which was lodged by the Chief Registrar’s Office on February 15.

On February 14, Hamid Sultan affirmed the affidavit in support of an originating summons filed by lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo against Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum.

In the originating summons, Sangeet Kaur sought, among others, a declaration that the Chief Justice had failed to perform his duties as the head of the judiciary to defend its integrity and credibility when he failed to complete investigations relating to two allegations of judicial interference in relation to the decision on her late father Karpal Singh’s sedition appeal and in the conversion case of kindergarten teacher, M. Indira Gandhi.

Special officer to the Chief Justice, Mohd Aizuddin Zolkeply, affirmed a seven-page affidavit-in-reply on February 7, saying that an internal investigation into alleged judicial interference in an appeal pertaining to the late Karpal Singh was suspended in view of an ongoing police investigation into the case.

In his affidavit, he said the internal inquiry was merely suspended and not discontinued to ensure that no prejudice was caused to the ongoing police investigation as well as the pending appeal.

On February 18, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) met with Hamid Sultan in his chambers over his affidavit.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced on Feb 21 that the government would set up an RCI into the alleged judicial misconduct. — Bernama