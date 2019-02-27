Police nab five who went on rampage at restaurant in Sibu

Police detained five men to facilitate investigations into an incident where a group of men went on a rampage and caused damages to a restaurant in Jalan Pahlawan here last night in which a worker was injured. — AFP pic

SIBU, Feb 27 — Police detained five men to facilitate investigations into an incident where a group of men went on a rampage and caused damages to a restaurant in Jalan Pahlawan here last night in which a worker was injured.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the suspects, aged between 18 and 31 years, have been remanded for two days starting today and the case was being investigated under Section 427 (committing mischief causing damage), Section 147 (rioting) and Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) all under the Penal Code.

He said the five suspects who were arrested shortly after the incident was reported at about 9.30pm were also referred to the Narcotics Department to undergo urine drug screening.

According to him, the 56-year-old restaurant owner was informed by his staff that the premises was being rampaged after a misunderstanding occurred between a waiter and the suspects over a misunderstanding regarding food orders.

“The owner went to the restaurant and found his property damaged with losses estimated to be at RM20,000,” he added.

He said three suspects believed to be under the influence of alcohol smashed tables and chairs in the restaurant and a male worker was injured after being hit in the face with a broom.

“The injured worker was sent to Sibu hospital. A CCTV recording showed the suspects damaging furniture at the restaurant.

“A four-wheel drive was seized and a broom was also taken as a case item,” he said.

The video of the incident has been going viral on social media since yesterday. — Bernama