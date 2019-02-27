Pakatan not behind provocative Rosmah banners, Semenyih hopeful says

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali speaks to reporters after a meeting with taxi drivers in Semenyih, February 27, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 27 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) was not involved in putting up several inflammatory banners with the words “Vote for BN if you want robberies by Rosmah to repeat” in Malay,” Muhammad Aiman Zainali said.

The PH candidate for Semenyih said this after Barisan Nasional candidate Zakaria Hanafi lodged a police report on the matter earlier.

“We have been campaigning healthily and I have never insulted or condemned anyone.

“Even from the start we have pledged to contest healthily until polling ends,” he said briefly after meeting with taxi drivers at Stesen Taxi Pekan Semenyih here.

Zakaria had stressed that he has never booked, placed or instructed any individual or group to set up said banners before urging the Election Commission to take action.

Other messages emblazoned on the banners were: “I promise if I win in Semenyih I will bring Rosmah”, and “1MDB and Jho Low are created by PH to bring down BN. Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor are innocent”.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Aiman said PH would take on a more aggressive stance in its campaign with only two days left until Polling Day on Saturday.

“Our journey has been good so far and the response from the ground towards PH is very encouraging.

“I am also excited and honoured to have Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad grace Semenyih tomorrow,” he said.