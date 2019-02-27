Pakatan has good chance of retaining Semenyih seat, says political analyst

A Pakatan Harapan campaign billboard and flag are seen in Bandar Rinching, Semenyih February 27, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Feb 27 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) is seen to have a good chance of retaining the Semenyih state seat in the by-election this Saturday, said Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani of Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM).

According to the political analyst, the coalition has a bigger chance of winning compared to the other opposition parties because they are the ruling party and the people would have to depend on them for development matters.

“Apart from that various issues touching on the people’s welfare, development and progress brought up during their campaign, highlight their strengths and will help PH to retain the seat,” he told reporters after a political discourse at the Karangkraf Media Group Complex here, today.

Elaborating Mohd Azizuddin said that although PH has a great chance of winning, this would also depend on the voter turnout on polling day for the Semenyih by-election.

As such he said with another two days left (before polling day) the coalition should intensify its campaign and to call on the people in the constituency to come out to vote this Saturday.

“If the voter turnout is low it may indirectly have an impact on the by-election result and may work in favour of the other parties,” he added.

The Semenyih state by-election will witness a four-cornered fight among Muhammad Aiman Zainali, Zakaria Hanafi (Barisan Nasional), Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia) and Independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng.

The Semenyih seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, on January 11 due to a heart attack. — Bernama