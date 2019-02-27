Pakatan candidate to make healthcare services more accessible if he wins

Pakatan candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali greets supporters during a walkabout at the Pasar Tani Beranang in Semenyih February 20, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 27 — The proposal to start the ‘Smart Semenyih Mobile Clinic’ brought up by Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali will allow Semenyih residents to have wider access to healthcare services.

According to Muhammad Aiman the idea was mooted after seeing the success of the ‘Smart Selangor Mobile Library’ in Shah Alam and he discussed the matter with Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari.

“This mobile clinic will be able to provide better healthcare services especially for those living in remote areas with difficult access to clinics ...it is our hope to make health clinics accessible to everyone in Semenyih,” he told Bernama when met after a health screening programme at Kampung Sesapan Batu Minangkabau here today.

Muhammad Aiman added details on the number of mobile clinics and fee to be imposed would have to be discussed further.

The ‘Semenyih Sihat’ health initiative to upgrade health clinics and start the ‘Smart Semenyih Mobile Clinic’ is one the five agendas for change which Muhammad Aiman will strive for in helping the people of Semenyih, if he wins the state by-election this Saturday.

Meanwhile housewife, Nora Mohd Kassim, 51, who came for the health screening said she was confident that the idea mobile clinic would be well received by the residents of Semenyih on condition that only a minimum charge would be imposed.

“If possible the fee will be the same as charged at the government clinics so as not to burden the villagers,” said the Kampung Sesapan Batu Minangkabau resident.

The Semenyih state by-election this Saturday will witness a four-cornered fight among Muhammad Aiman, Zakaria Hanafi (Barisan Nasional), Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia) and Independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng.

The Semenyih seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, on Jan 11 due to a heart attack. — Bernama