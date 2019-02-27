No Hadi, but Tok Mat and Tuan Ibrahim face off against Dr M in mega ‘ceramah’ clash tomorrow

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled to finally make his appearance in a ceramah in support of Pakatan Harapan's candidate for the Semenyih by-election.

Meanwhile on the same night, nemesis-turned-Opposition allies Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS will share the stage in its own mega ceramah featuring Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and his PAS counterpart Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Noticeably absent in the ceramah’s promotional poster however is PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

This is despite Umno sending its own topmost ranking leader Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, who is now acting president.

The announcement came after BN candidate Zakaria Hanafi admitted yesterday that a mega ceramah is still necessary for the former ruling coalition.

BN had hardly held any ceramah when it was in government, and has in the past by-elections including this one, focused on intimate and casual meets held in each district polling centres.

Zakaria had then promised that Hadi will attend said mega ceramah to represent PAS, together with Mohamad — which does not look like it will come true so far.

Umno and PAS’ joint mega ceramah tomorrow will be preceded by the maghrib and isyak prayers, and even a “solat hajat” session — special prayers requesting divine assistance — led by popular cleric Mohd Zamri Zainuldin.

Also known as Zamri Mantop, he is the Selangor PAS deputy commissioner III and is the Tanjong Karang PAS chief — but is more known for being the host of TV9’s “Mari Mengaji” Quran recital show.

In last year’s general election, Zamri contested the Sungai Burong state seat, but lost to BN’s Datuk Shamsudin Lias by a 2,330-vote majority. That enmity is all but forgotten now.

In the previous Cameron Highlands by-election, Dr Mahathir’s appearance in the final hours of campaigning gave PH a much-needed boost but not enough to push the ruling pact over the finish line first.

PH is now ramping up its campaign in the last three days, with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim joining several events tonight, in an attempt to dispel rumours of an allegedly feeble stump by the pact’s other component parties.