National Anti-Drugs Agency: Set up drug-prevention panel at workplace

KAJANG, Feb 27 — The public and private sectors should set up a drug prevention committee at their workplace, said National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) deputy director-general (operations), Datuk Izhar Abu Talib.

He said it was the employers’ responsibility to ensure their workers were not involved in substance abuse.

“Through the committee, many programmes can be implemented, including talks, while periodic urine tests can also be carried out on employees as an early preventive measure.

“They can set up the committee on their own initiative so that all the prevention programmes by AADK can be continuously implemented,” he told Bernama at the AADK headquarters, here, today.

He said so far, most uniformed government bodies had already set up a committee as an initiative to curb drug abuse among their employees.

Izhar said the setting up of the committee was one of the steps proposed by AADK through its Drug-free Workplace (Tekad) programme introduced in 2010.

“This committee will act as a driving force for all AADK programmes, including treatment, rehabilitation and re-integration to the workplace,” he said.

He urged employers to make the issue of drug abuse at the workplace an important agenda as it could also help determine the level of occupational safety and health.

He said this was in line with the Occupational Safety and Health At 1994, which requires every employer, whether in the public or private sector, and statutory authorities to provide occupational safety and health protection, and workers’ welfare. — Bernama