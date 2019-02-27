MoF: RON95 price cap lowered, now RM2.08 a litre

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the RON95 retail price will be capped at RM2.08 a litre from RM2.20 previously. — Picture by Yusof Mat

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The RON95 retail price will be capped at RM2.08 a litre from RM2.20 previously, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced today.

“Based on current price trend petrol products is on the rise now, the Cabinet meeting on February 27 had agreed to reduce the cap on retail price of RON95 from RM2.20 to RM2.08,” he said in a statement.

“This means the retail price of RON95 will stay at RM2.08 even if global oil prices increase.”

The government will continue to float RON95 through the Automatic Price Mechanism if the price hovers below RM2.08, he added.

The same system will be used for RON97 and diesel, though the government had also said it would cap retail price for diesel at RM2.08.

“This is in line with the Pakatan Harapan government’s commitment to reduce cost of living for the people,” Lim said.