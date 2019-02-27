Man pleads guilty to placing idol in Klang prayer hall

Helmee Othman, 37, was charged with two counts of desecrating the Muslim prayer hall and one count of stealing the idols. — Picture via Facebook/Dino Daniel LJ

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The man accused of placing stolen idols in a Klang surau admitted to three charges related to the incident at a magistrates court in Klang today.

After Helmee Othman, 37, was charged with two counts of desecrating the Muslim prayer hall and one count of stealing the idols, he pleaded guilty to all.

The desecration charges under Section 295 of the Penal Code are punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment while Section 379 of the same law pertaining to theft provides for a sentence of no more than seven years’ imprisonment.

Helmee’s lawyer, Nur Aida Md Zainuddin, earlier urged court to send him for mental assessment before recording his guilty pleas.

“Someone who is in the right frame of mind would not have done what he did, which was a very sensitive act,” she was quoted as saying by The Star.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Fairuz Johari said there did not appear reason to believe Helmee to be mentally unsound but said he would leave it to the magistrate to decide.

Magistrate Muhammad Azzam Zainal Abidin then directed that Helmee be assessed at the Hospital Bahagia in Ulu Kinta, Perak.

Sentencing was then fixed for March 27.

Police arrested Helmee at his Taman Pendamar Indah home on Sunday over the incident that outraged some in the Muslim community.