Kedah Sultan chairs Conference of Rulers’ meeting

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Almarhum Sultan Badlishah, chaired the 253rd meeting of the Conference of Rulers which began today at Istana Negara.

All the Malay Rulers or their representatives, except the Sultan of Terengganu, attended the meeting, which will be held over two days.

The Rulers who attended the meeting are the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar; Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah; Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah; Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Syed Putra Jamalullail; and Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

Kelantan was represented by the Tengku Mahkota, Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra, and Pahang, by the Tengku Muda, Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah.

The Yang Dipertuas Negeri of Penang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak also attended the meeting, which began at 10.30 am.

The Malay Rulers were accompanied to the meeting by the respective menteris besar and the Yang Dipertuas Negeri were accompanied by the respective chief ministers. — Bernama