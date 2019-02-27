Former BN candidate in Sarawak dies

Former Barisan Nasional candidate for Lubok Antu Robert Pasang Alam died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Sarawak General Hospital where he had been treated since December. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Feb 27 — Former Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Lubok Antu, Robert Pasang Alam, died today aged 52 of stomach cancer.

He died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Sarawak General Hospital where he had been treated since December.

He is survived by his wife, Jeniah Aja, and two daughters, both engineers by profession.

Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Masing said the death meant the state has lost a good and honourable member of the legal profession.

“I have a lost a dear friend,” said Masing who is also Sarawak deputy chief minister.

In the 14th general election, Robert lost to independent Jugah Muyang in Lubok Antu in a three-cornered fight that included PKR’s Nicholas Bawin.

His last post in the judicial and legal department before he contested in GE14 was as director of the Sabah prosecution.

He had served in various capacities in the government service, including as senior assistant registrar of the High Court, magistrate and deputy public prosecutor.