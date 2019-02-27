Farid Kamil rebuked in court for being late

Actor Farid Kamil at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate's Court on November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — Actor-cum-director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari, who is facing criminal and drug abuse charges, was chided in court today for being late.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham told the actor to be more concern and take note of the dates that had been fixed for hearing of his case.

When asked by Nor Ariffin the reason for him being late, Farid Kamil, 38, said he was informed late about today’s hearing by his lawyer, Megat Syazlee Mokhtarom, who was still on medical leave following a road accident.

“I apologise for being late today,” said Farid Kamil, who was supposed to be at the court at 9.30am, but only arrived at 12.30pm.

Nor Ariffin then told the actor that it was compulsory for him to be present on the hearing date of his case, even if his lawyer was on medical leave.

“You should not rely completely on your lawyer. This is the second time you are late. Even if your lawyer cannot attend, your presence is compulsory on all hearing dates, unless there are valid reasons, like on medical leave,” he added.

Megat Syazlee also apologized for being late and requested for today’s date, which had been fixed for hearing, to be vacated as he was still on medical leave.

“Probably my sick leave will be extended as my injury has yet to heal following an operation last month,” said the lawyer he was in court with his right arm still in cement.

Deputy public prosecutor Alia Sumayyah Amran, who prosecuted, who confirmed receiving Megat Syazlee’s medical certificate yesterday, did not object to it.

The court then set March 13 to 15, 20 and 21, for the new hearing dates.

On January 16 last year, Farid Kamil claimed trial to two charges of voluntarily causing hurt, disorderly conduct and obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty at the Information Counter, Kota Damansara Traffic Police Station in Petaling on January 11.

Nine days later, he pleaded not guilty to a charge with using ‘11-nor-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid’ or THC at the Petaling Jaya District Narcotics Office at 4.30 pm on the same day (January 11). — Bernama