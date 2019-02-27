Ex-clerk of law firm faces 138 CBT charges involving over RM100,000

IPOH, Feb 27 — A former clerk of a law firm pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to 138 counts of criminal breach of trust involving more than RM100,000 between 2012 and 2015.

V.Pathumavethi, 53, claimed trial after all the charges were read out to her by an interpreter before Judge Azman Abu Hassan.

The mother of two is accused of having abused vouchers for payment amounting to RM103,740.55 between January 2012 and January 2015 while working as a clerk for the law firm of Chong & Poh Advocates & Solicitors at the Summit Complex in Jalan Dato Tahwil Azar here. She faces a maximum jail term of 14 years and whipping as well as a fine upon conviction.

Judge Azman set March 27 for the mention of the case.

He allowed Pathumavethi bail of RM30,000 in one surety and ordered her to surrender her passport to the court.

DPP Muhammad Fauzi Md Yusof had applied for the bail to be set at RM40,000 but Pathumavethi’s counsel K. Nathan asked for it to be halved, saying his client’s two children were still studying. — Bernama