Anwar: I have bank statements to prove Hadi paid Sarawak Report to settle suit

SEMENYIH, Feb 27 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed today he has the relevant bank statements proving PAS had paid over RM1 million to Sarawak Report as a settlement in a civil suit against the news portal.

Speaking to a crowd of around 250 people tonight, Anwar disclosed that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang paid a total of RM1.4 million to Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown last month.

“My name is Anwar Ibrahim. I will not fight if I do not possess any facts.

“If they challenge later, I will show the bank statements. Which bank? Let’s wait first,” he said at Terminal Bas Semenyih Sentral here.

The Port Dickson MP said should PAS decide to dispute his claims, they can challenge him in court.

“Tonight, PAS should just keep quiet,” he said to loud cheers from the crowd.

Yesterday, the party secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said neither PAS nor Abdul Hadi had paid anything to settle the defamation suit.

Earlier on February 13, Abdul Hadi said both sides agreed to settle the suit on confidential conditions.

Abdul Hadi chose to pursue the suit against Sarawak Report in 2016 for its report which claimed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak provided RM90 million to the PAS leadership for their support in the 14th general election.