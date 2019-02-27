Anwar claims Hadi paid over RM1m to Sarawak Report to settle suit

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang paid over RM1 million to Sarawak Report as settlement of his civil suit against the news portal. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang paid over RM1 million to Sarawak Report as settlement of his civil suit against the news portal, claimed PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Malaysiakini reported him as saying he has “credible information” on the subject, and that he would reveal further later on tonight at an event in Semenyih, where a by-election is ongoing.

“I have enough information to prove PAS paid the Report’s editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown, which I will explain in detail,” he said to reporters in KL.

When contacted, Rewcastle-Brown declined to comment on Anwar’s allegation.

Yesterday evening, the party secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said neither PAS nor Hadi had paid anything to settle the defamation suit.

Earlier on February 13, Hadi said both sides agreed to settle the suit on confidential conditions.

However he added that Rewcastle-Brown could reveal the details should she choose to, even as he decided otherwise.

Hadi chose to pursue the suit against Sarawak Report in 2016 for its report which claimed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak provided RM90 million to the PAS leadership for their support in the 14th general election.