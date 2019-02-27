AG lodges report over anti-Islam allegations

Attorney General Tommy Thomas is seen at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya February 11, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Feb 27 — Attorney General Tommy Thomas has lodged a police report over claims that he is anti-Islam.

The Star Online reported that the report was lodged by his officers at Putrajaya District police today at 3.15pm.

During the Semenyih by-election, Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz was alleged to have questioned the appointment of non-Malays into top posts in the country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun was later reported to have said Nazri was being probed for sedition.