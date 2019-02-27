After AGC drops challenge, kin of custodial death victim bids for fresh probe

P. Elam, the brother of death in custody victim P. Karuna Nithi, speaks to reporters outside the Petaling Jaya police headquarters February 27, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — The family of P. Karuna Nithi urged the police today to renew investigations into his death now that the inquest ruling that he died in custody is no longer being contested.

Karuna’s elder brother, P. Elam Sezhian, stressed that the police were obligated to investigate the 2013 death, which a coroner’s court previously said found to be the result of beatings by multiple assailants including police officers.

“The purpose of me lodging a report today is that I want the police to investigate this case and take action against those who are responsible,’’ he said to the press at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters.

Last week, the Attorney General’s Chambers withdrew its application for the Court of Appeal to reverse the 2016 decision by a Coroner’s Court in Seremban.

