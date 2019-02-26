Six foreigners detained over robber’s death

Police are still trying to identify the two other suspects. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Feb 26 — Police arrested six Pakistan nationals for beating a robber to death in Taman Okid Jaya, Sungkai today.

Tapah police district chief Superintendent Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said that the suspects were aged between 27 and 38.

Wan Azharuddin said an initial investigation found that the 31-year-old deceased together with two others still at large had allegedly attempted to rob the suspects’ home early this morning.

“The victim together with his friends allegedly wanted to rob the Pakistanis with a machete at their home at around 2.30am.

“However, one of the Pakistanis defended the machete attack with his hand and sustained injuries to his left hand. A scuffle broke out between them and the suspects manage to catch the victim as two of his friend had escaped,” he said in a statement.

Police are still trying to identify the two other suspects.

First responders from Sungkai police station found out that the victim unconscious in the house hall. He was pronounced dead later when a medical officer arrived.

“Upon checking, the victim sustained bruises on his lips, eyes, back and the right side of the head, which was believed to have resulted from the brawl,” Wan Azharuddin said, adding that the body was sent to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun for a postmortem examination.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and the suspects remanded for seven days until March 4.