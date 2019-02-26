Selangor police confirm case of Cradle chief sent back to AGC

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat says police have referred the investigation into the death of former Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further directives. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Police have referred the investigation into the death of former Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for further directives, said Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat.

Fadzil also confirmed that a second autopsy report was released last week.

“Pursuant to that, on February 22, the investigation papers were sent back to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for its decision,” he told Malay Mail in a brief statement.

Earlier, The Malaysian Insight portal reported that the second autopsy did not find explosion injuries in Nazrin’s head, which was what the first post-mortem at Hospital Kuala Lumpur had reported.

The 45-year-old man died in a fire that broke out at his two-storey house in Mutiara Damansara on June 14 last year. Investigators found traces of petrol in his room.

Nazrin’s death has been classified as murder. Police had arrested several family members, including his widow Samirah Muzaffar, their two teenage sons, and Samirah’s first husband but have since released them without charges.

The second post-mortem was carried out last October after Nazrin’s brother, Dr Malek Hassan, filed a police report raising doubts over the initial autopsy findings.

The release of the second post-mortem had been delayed, though no public explanation has been given.